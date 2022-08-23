UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Departs On Two-day Official Visit To Qatar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Prime minister departs on two-day official visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed here on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to Qatar, on the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This is the prime minister's first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the Qatari leadership to hold "in-depth consultations." He would also interact with the business community to highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan.

"Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries," the prime minister wrote earlier on Twitter.

He said Pakistan wanted to transform historical bilateral relationship into a "more robust strategic relationship." The prime minister said that during his interactions with market and business leaders, he would highlight the "exciting investment opportunities" in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

Prime Minister Sharif will also visit "Stadium 974" in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Business Twitter Visit FIFA Qatar Doha Progress April Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

11 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

11 hours ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

11 hours ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.