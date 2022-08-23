Prime minister departs on two-day official visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed here on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to Qatar, on the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This is the prime minister's first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April 2022.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the Qatari leadership to hold "in-depth consultations." He would also interact with the business community to highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan.

"Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries," the prime minister wrote earlier on Twitter.

He said Pakistan wanted to transform historical bilateral relationship into a "more robust strategic relationship." The prime minister said that during his interactions with market and business leaders, he would highlight the "exciting investment opportunities" in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

Prime Minister Sharif will also visit "Stadium 974" in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.