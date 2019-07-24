UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Deserves Warm Welcome On His Return: Dr. Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

Prime Minister deserves warm welcome on his return: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved a warm welcome on his return after the successful visit to the United States, where he got the national narrative recognized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved a warm welcome on his return after the successful visit to the United States, where he got the national narrative recognized.

Talking to media during her visit to Insaaf House here she called upon the workers of PTI to accord a very warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return.

She said that the nation should also give message to the prime minister through a remarkable welcome on his return to the country that it highly appreciated his achievements.

She said the prime minister had made the nation proud by winning the national narrative.

She said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah assisted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Pakistan Movement and the same sisters and daughters of the nation stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous replied to a questioner that hard times would end and Pakistan would move forward.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan attended a gathering of women leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Insaaf House to celebrate the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States of America.

She congratulated the women workers of her party and shared sweets with them.

