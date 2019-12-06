Prime Minister desires country remains stable but opposition wants to divert attention : Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Prime Minister special Assistant for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that "if opposition plays parliamentary role then it will not favor the government this way".According to media reports, it is desire of Prime Minister that country becomes stable but opposition wants to divert attention.

She said that we are taking along opposition in a democratic and constitutional way while opposition wants to make prime minister minus.

Opposition should wait for four year, she added.She said satirically that opposition should keep its weapons and arms in a basket for the next four years.