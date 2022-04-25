UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Desires Further Strengthening Of Pak-Saudi Ties In Diverse Fields

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Prime Minister desires further strengthening of Pak-Saudi ties in diverse fields

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the relevant authorities to formulate recommendations for further strengthening of fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the relevant authorities to formulate recommendations for further strengthening of fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also directed for making of recommendations for the promotion of relations, especially in areas of employment, energy, food security and long-term strategic partnership.

The prime minister was chairing a preparatory meeting with regard to his upcoming maiden visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after assuming the office of the prime minister of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

It will be the prime minister's first visit to a foreign country.

The visit will prove as a milestone to further enhancing of the bilateral strategic ties between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

The prime minister, during the meeting, said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied together in everlasting bonds of Muslim brotherhood.

He said that Pakistanis accorded high esteem to these durable relations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, PM's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other high officials.

