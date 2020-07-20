UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Desires Maximum Subsidies To Deserving, Poor In Different Sectors

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:01 PM

Prime Minister desires maximum subsidies to deserving, poor in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting of the Finance and Economy think-tank to consider various economic issues and directed for carrying out a comprehensive study in different sectors to extend maximum possible subsidies to the poor and deserving people.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Umar Ayub, Advisors Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, and Nadeem Babar. Fromer financce minister Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Ali Alana, Dr. Ijaz Nabi and Arif Habib participated in the meeting via video-link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The purpose of the economic think-tank was to consider different important economic issues, submit its recommendations and formulate future strategy in this regard.

During the meeting, power, gas, fertilizers, utility stores, exports, housing, Ehsaas, budgets of National Highway Authority and others and the grant of subsidies, came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said provision of subsidies by the government was to extend support and relief to the poor and deserving people.

He stressed that complete study of the whole system of subsidy should be carried out to ensure that its affects not only could reach to the deserving people in a transparent manner but also it should cater to the needs of maximum people.

For further improvement in the provision of subsidy in every sector, the prime minister directed the Advisor on Finance to undertake complete review of the subsidies provided by the government and set up a cell in this regard which should submit comprehensive recommendations.

The Prime Minister also emphasized upon seeking help from the Ehsaas cash programme database for provision of subsidies to the poor and deserving people in power, gas and utility stores.

He also appreciated swift and transparent transfer of cash under the Ehsaas programme in the coronavirus pandemic situation.

