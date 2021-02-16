Prime Minister desires transparent Senate elections: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that the Senate elections should be held in a transparent and fair manner.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, had a clear stance that politics of money should end and capability and merit should be promoted.

In a statement, he said issues related to Senate elections were discussed during a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said members who were trustees of the vote of the electorate in provinces should not cast their vote in a flawed and wrong manner. The governments in the past did promote the culture of money in politics, he added.

He said the final list of candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the Senate elections would be completed today.

The minister said during a public meeting Maryam Nawaz affirmed that the future of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was dark and now she expressed her desire to go abroad.

He remarked that he could not understand as to why Sharif family was afflicted with diseases which could not be treated in Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz was giving message to specific circles to clear way for her travel abroad, he added.

Shibli said the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad added Nawaz Sharif also went abroad for his medical treatment but he started his politics moves.

The minister said instead of issuing a passport, Nawaz Sharif would be given travel documents so he could return to the country.

Passport could not be given to a person who was wanted by law, he said, adding that the government could not facilitate Nawaz Sharif so that he should go away somewhere else.