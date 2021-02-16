UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Desires Transparent Senate Elections: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Prime Minister desires transparent Senate elections: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that the Senate elections should be held in a transparent and fair manner.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, had a clear stance that politics of money should end and capability and merit should be promoted.

In a statement, he said issues related to Senate elections were discussed during a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said members who were trustees of the vote of the electorate in provinces should not cast their vote in a flawed and wrong manner. The governments in the past did promote the culture of money in politics, he added.

He said the final list of candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the Senate elections would be completed today.

The minister said during a public meeting Maryam Nawaz affirmed that the future of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was dark and now she expressed her desire to go abroad.

He remarked that he could not understand as to why Sharif family was afflicted with diseases which could not be treated in Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz was giving message to specific circles to clear way for her travel abroad, he added.

Shibli said the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad added Nawaz Sharif also went abroad for his medical treatment but he started his politics moves.

The minister said instead of issuing a passport, Nawaz Sharif would be given travel documents so he could return to the country.

Passport could not be given to a person who was wanted by law, he said, adding that the government could not facilitate Nawaz Sharif so that he should go away somewhere else.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Vote Alliance Money Family Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

40 seconds ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

33 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

56 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.