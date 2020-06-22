UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Determined For The Uplift Of Erstwhile FATA: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:47 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined for the development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined for the development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

People of the merged areas were very close to the heart of the prime minister and he wanted early start of development projects there.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said this to media in a meeting chaired by prime minister to review the development works in FATA.

Shibli, quoted the PM as saying that the people of ex-FATA have always rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan and during war against terrorism they had to face great hardships.

Shibli Faraz said the meeting was informed that the Federal government has already given its share of funds as agreed in 2018.

A committee headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance has been constituted to ensure early issuance of the shares of the provinces for the merged areas' development.

He expressed the hope that physical work on all the developmentprojects in merged area would start in the coming fiscal year.

