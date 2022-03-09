UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Determined To Continue Jihad Against Corrupt: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad against corrupt: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to continue Jihad against the looters, who had plundered the national wealth while in power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to continue Jihad against the looters, who had plundered the national wealth while in power.

Responding to the press conference of PML-N's Maryam Aurangzeb, he said in a statement that three corrupt persons had entered a blind alley by submitting a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Today the prime minister had fully exposed their true nature, and now there would be more screaming on their part, he added.

If Shehbaz Sharif had not committed any corruption then why he was hampering the process of being charge-sheeted, Farrukh questioned, adding frequent requests for the money laundering case adjournment on his part did indicate the other side of the story.

"The thieves trio, including Shehbaz Sharif, will have to face the consequences for ruthlessly looting the national wealth as their final destination is prison," he added.

He said it was questionable as to how many foreign diplomats had met the PML-N leadership in a month and what had transpired in those meetings.

He highlighted the opposition's duplicity its stance on IMF programme. Earlier, when the current government was not going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the opposition was critical of the delay, but now it was again criticizing the government for giving relief to the people, portraying that the latter was exiting the the IMF programme, which was total contradictory, he added.

"The opposition leader are, in fact, uncrowned kings of hypocrisy, they have always resorted to telling lies and deception," the minister said.

He said the 40-year record of inflation had been broken in the United States and Europe but Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to provide relief to the people.

The past corrupt rulers had caused massive damage to the national treasury through their corrupt practices and the present government had to take new loans to pay interest on the debts taken by previous regimes, he added.

Farrukh said all the allied parties stood firm with the PTI and despite offers of huge money from the opposition, all the PTI members were steadfast in their support for the PM.

He said some 17 secret accounts of the PML-N and the PPP had come to fore, which they had not disclosed in the statements, and they were also not providing records of donors to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On the contrary, the PTI had given a record of 40,000 donors to the ECP, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jihad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb United States Money All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Three-day sports gala for special students kicks o ..

Three-day sports gala for special students kicks off

1 minute ago
 Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

Stocks rebound, oil falls in volatile trading

1 minute ago
 Kazakhstani ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

Kazakhstani ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

10 minutes ago
 Zardari calls on PML-Q President

Zardari calls on PML-Q President

10 minutes ago
 No Confidence motion failure will be last nail in ..

No Confidence motion failure will be last nail in the coffin of opposition: Dr. ..

10 minutes ago
 Obesity ups kidney disease risk: Study

Obesity ups kidney disease risk: Study

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>