Prime Minister determined to continue Jihad against corrupt: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to continue Jihad against the looters, who had plundered the national wealth while in power.

Responding to the press conference of PML-N's Maryam Aurangzeb, he said in a statement that three corrupt persons had entered a blind alley by submitting a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Today the prime minister had fully exposed their true nature, and now there would be more screaming on their part, he added.

If Shehbaz Sharif had not committed any corruption then why he was hampering the process of being charge-sheeted, Farrukh questioned, adding frequent requests for the money laundering case adjournment on his part did indicate the other side of the story.

"The thieves trio, including Shehbaz Sharif, will have to face the consequences for ruthlessly looting the national wealth as their final destination is prison," he added.

He said it was questionable as to how many foreign diplomats had met the PML-N leadership in a month and what had transpired in those meetings.

He highlighted the opposition's duplicity its stance on IMF programme. Earlier, when the current government was not going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the opposition was critical of the delay, but now it was again criticizing the government for giving relief to the people, portraying that the latter was exiting the the IMF programme, which was total contradictory, he added.

"The opposition leader are, in fact, uncrowned kings of hypocrisy, they have always resorted to telling lies and deception," the minister said.

He said the 40-year record of inflation had been broken in the United States and Europe but Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to provide relief to the people.

The past corrupt rulers had caused massive damage to the national treasury through their corrupt practices and the present government had to take new loans to pay interest on the debts taken by previous regimes, he added.

Farrukh said all the allied parties stood firm with the PTI and despite offers of huge money from the opposition, all the PTI members were steadfast in their support for the PM.

He said some 17 secret accounts of the PML-N and the PPP had come to fore, which they had not disclosed in the statements, and they were also not providing records of donors to the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On the contrary, the PTI had given a record of 40,000 donors to the ECP, he added.