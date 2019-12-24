Prime Minister determined to take along all federating units: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was a practical demonstration of determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take along the federating units of Pakistan and bring the benefits of national progress to all parts of the country.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan and he would ensure protection of rights of people of all provinces of the country.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held in a spirit of conciliation on issues that were delayed for decades and important progress was made to create consensus on them, she added.

The Special Assistant said the participation of chief ministers of all provinces in the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister was reflective of the fact that the national leadership was focused on issues of importance including public welfare and national development.

The Prime Minister passed instructions about gas royalty and equitable distribution of water among the provinces, she added.

The telemetry system would be beneficial in fair distribution of water among the provinces, she stressed.

Dr Firdous said the agreement reached with mutual consultation on the details to achieve uniform standards for education and research was a welcome step.

She said the participants of the meeting were informed about the privatisation of Haveli Shah Bahadur and Balloki power plants and it was decided to appoint a capable person on the post of WAPDA chief executive.

