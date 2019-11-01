Prime Minister 'devastated' over death of PTI founding member, philanthropist Ashiq Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a great philanthropist, the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a cricket lover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a great philanthropist, the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a cricket

"Devastated by the death of one of my oldest friends Ashiq Qureshi last night. He was always there during my many setbacks in life," he said in a tweet.

Having graduated from the Pakistani Military academy in 1971, late Qureshi had joined the foreign services and served as a diplomat in different countries, besides serving as former Honorary Consul of France in Lahore.

The prime minister said Ashiq Qureshi was the first to stand by him when he had decided to build Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. Besides, he was also a founder member of the PTI , he added.

"Above all, he will be missed as a gentleman & great human being," the prime minister remarked.