Prime Minister devises policy to boost economy, contain COVID-19: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was following and devising a consistence policy to boost the national economy besides containing the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

"We are poor country, confronting financial crunch and can not afford complete lockdown which have negative serious implications on the country's economy" he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the COVID-19 was a global issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of smart lockdown was acknowledged by the world countries as well, adding the prime minister had showed dynamic leadership qualities during the ongoing pandemic.

He said, "There is no debate now that the government will impose a complete lockdown or not because it is not solution of the deadly virus.

" All the unified and collective decisions had been taken by all stakeholders in the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meetings to control the COVID-19, he added.

He said the institutions had manufactured testing kits while 4,800 ventilators were available in the country.

Shibli Faraz said both the leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were doing politics on coronavirus for political mileage to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) regarding their corruption but they could not achieve NRO from honest and righteous PM Imran Khan.

He said, "PPP and PML-N leaderships are not sincere with the country and preferring to live at abroad."