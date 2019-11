Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Intelligence ( ISI ) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to national security, were discussed during the meeting,a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.