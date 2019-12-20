UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Did Not Give Any Instructions To Pressurize Opposition : NAB Clarifies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:53 PM

Prime Minister did not give any instructions to pressurize opposition : NAB clarifies

National Accountability Bureau has denied a news item carried by some part of the media alleging that the Prime Minister has asked Chairman NAB to target the opposition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) National Accountability Bureau has denied a news item carried by some part of the media alleging that the Prime Minister has asked Chairman NAB to target the opposition.NAB has termed the allegations leveled by former minister Akram Durrani as fabricated, baseless and concocted adding that punishing or exonerating the accused was the rests with the relevant honourable courts.

NAB has said it is not appropriate to share the details of alleged allegations against Akram Durrani, however it merits mentioning here that the innocence being propagated by Akram Durrani was not based on the facts and NAB has solid evidence about the alleged allegations documentary evidence against Akram Durrani which will be presented before the relevant honourable court in the shape of reference so that the justice could be done.

Your Thoughts and Comments

