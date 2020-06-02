UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Advisor On Climate Change To Take Steps For Protection Of Capital's Green Areas

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Prime Minister directs Advisor on Climate Change to take steps for protection of Capital's green areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam to take all possible steps on priority for protection of green areas of the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam to take all possible steps on priority for protection of green areas of the Federal Capital.

Emphasizing upon protecting the natural beauty and environmental protection of the Federal Capital, the prime minister said the green areas of the capital city were badly damaged in the past due to encroachments and land grabbers, and steps must be taken for their protection.

Advisor Amin Aslam briefed the prime minister about various projects of his ministry for environmental protection and natural beauty of the Federal Capital. The projects included establishment of botanical gardens, protection and promotion of the Margalla Hills National Park, beautification of the Federal Capital and up-gradation of Islamabad Zoo.

About protection of the green areas of the Federal Capital, the meeting decided to identify all such areas and make them part of the Margalla Hills National Park.

Talking about the problem of car parking outside commercial areas, government and private offices, and in the green areas, the prime minister directed the Advisor on Climatic Change, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Administration to give final shape to the suggestions in next two weeks for resolution of the issue.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Car Capital Development Authority All Government

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

22 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

22 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

1 hour ago

Efforts underway to eradicate dengue

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.