Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

Prime Minister directs authorities to keep prices of essential items in check: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the relevant authorities to keep the prices of essential commodities in check to provide relief to the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the relevant authorities to keep the prices of essential commodities in check to provide relief to the common man.

Giving details of the federal cabinet decisions here at a press conference, she said the prime minister would meet the provincial chief ministers on Friday to discuss ways for making market price committees more efficient and keeping prices stable.

The prime minister while chairing the cabinet meeting, ordered strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence about his visits to China and Iran. The prime minister's China visit was successful as China declared Kashmir a disputed territory, she added.

She said Saudi Arabia and Iran were two very important brotherly countries. Pakistan had common social, religious and cultural ties with both the countries and the prime minister made an effort to mediate between them, she added.

The cabinet, she said, was also informed about his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

The special assistant said the cabinet considered a 12-point agenda.

The cabinet ratified the decisions of its Economic Coordination Committee.

It was decided to make a land bank for the properties in possession of Evacuee Trust Property Board to use it for public benefit through a well thought-out plan, she added.

The prime minister after taking a briefing directed that a uniform mechanism should be made to recover the state land illegally held by the people.

A new master plan for Islamabad was also approved, she added.

