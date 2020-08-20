UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs Automation Of Tax Collection, Refunds

Thu 20th August 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue to specially focus the automation of tax fixation, collection and refund processes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Federal board of Revenue to specially focus the automation of tax fixation, collection and refund processes.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing reforms process in FBR, the prime minister called for prioritizing the simplification of the tax forms meant for individuals, companies particularly the SMEs.

Federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister said the promotion of tax culture, facilitation of taxpayers, addressing the reservations of business community and purging FBR of corrupt elements were the incumbent government's priorities.

He directed to set time lines for accomplishing the set targets for reforms and furnish progress report regularly.

While emphasizing for effective measures to curb cross border smuggling, the prime minister directed the FBR chairman to take measures for effective monitoring at all crossing points at borders.

The FBR chairman updated the prime minister about the progress in FBR reforms meant to bring about transparency, simplifying taxation, introduce automation, widening the tax base and facilitation of the business community.

