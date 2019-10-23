Prime Minister directs Buzdar for best medical facilities for Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for best medical facilities for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.PM Khan directed Buzdar through telephone on Wednesday

Punjab CH briefed the Prime Minister about the medical treatment facilities was being provided to Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan has also directed Buzdar to stay in touch with Nawaz Sharif's private doctor.PM Khan was also briefed on the measures taken by the Health Department to control dengue fever.Earlier, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had also directed the authorities and departments concerned to provide all possible medical treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital Lahore.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Advisor for Inforation and Broadcasting Firdous Ashaq Awan said Prime Minister Khan prayed for the speedy recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

She said PM has directed the authorities concerned to provide medical treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif as per his family's wishes and also stay in touch with it.She said no compromise will be made as for as health facilities for former prime minister are concerned.