UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Chief Secretaries For Utilizing Modern Technologies For Eradicating Food Adulteration: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Prime Minister directs chief secretaries for utilizing modern technologies for eradicating food adulteration: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the four provincial chief secretaries to utilize modern technologies for eradicating the menace of adulteration in eatable items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the four provincial chief secretaries to utilize modern technologies for eradicating the menace of adulteration in eatable items.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said a meeting presided over by the prime minister and attended by the four chief secretaries, reviewed the prices of essential commodities in detail and decided to take elaborate measures to check the same.

The elements involved in adulteration deserved no relaxation and stern action would be taken against them as for a few bucks, they were putting the lives and health of people at risk, she added.

The SAPM said the prime minister had also directed the provincial governments to establish middleman free markets for reduction of prices of essentials items. He also expressed satisfaction over reduction in the prices of rice, tomato and potatoes, she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Market All

Recent Stories

Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corpor ..

1 minute ago

Shelter homes established for needy people in Gilg ..

1 minute ago

Govt focusing on research for enhancing yield of c ..

1 minute ago

Process of obtaining subsidy to be made easier: Mi ..

1 minute ago

Anti Corruption Establishment Faisalabad retrieved ..

9 minutes ago

Govt protecting interest of sugarcane growers: Min ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.