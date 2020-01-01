Prime Minister directs chief secretaries for utilizing modern technologies for eradicating food adulteration: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the four provincial chief secretaries to utilize modern technologies for eradicating the menace of adulteration in eatable items

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said a meeting presided over by the prime minister and attended by the four chief secretaries, reviewed the prices of essential commodities in detail and decided to take elaborate measures to check the same.

The elements involved in adulteration deserved no relaxation and stern action would be taken against them as for a few bucks, they were putting the lives and health of people at risk, she added.

The SAPM said the prime minister had also directed the provincial governments to establish middleman free markets for reduction of prices of essentials items. He also expressed satisfaction over reduction in the prices of rice, tomato and potatoes, she added.