Prime Minister directs commencement of joint survey over flood losses from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed that a joint survey to ascertain losses caused by the recent floods should commence from Balochistan province as the provision of immediate relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees were the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister was chairing an important follow-up meeting about the relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was apprised in detail that the objective of the joint survey was to collect data about the loss of lives, damaged houses, shops, crops and animals which would help ensure transparency, improvement and the pace in the rehabilitation efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to PM Ahad Cheema, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz and the relevant authorities.

Special Assistant to PM on Kashmir Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the meeting via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the government would ensure transparency in the support and rehabilitation mechanism of the affectees and resolved that he would not rest till the last deserving person got his due right.

He also directed that affected people should be immediately provided with financial support through a digital system and under the supervision of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It was informed that the survey would first commence in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan province.

The survey would commence from August 20 and it would be ensured to complete it by September 22 this year. Moreover, the financial support under Benazir Income Support Programme would be distributed through the biometric system which would be supervised by the NDMA.

The prime minister directed the implementation of these measures immediately.