- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prime Minister directs concerned departments for immediate relief in quake hit areas
Prime Minister Directs Concerned Departments For Immediate Relief In Quake Hit Areas
Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:09 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the concerned departments to provide immediate support in the ongoing relief and rescue activities in the quake-hit areas
The prime minister was grieved over the losses in the quake-hit areas, PM office media wing in a press release said.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a number of people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries in a 5.8 intensity earthquake that hit different parts of the country, badly affecting Mirpur area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.