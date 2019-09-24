Prime Minister directs concerned departments for immediate relief in quake hit areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the concerned departments to provide immediate support in the ongoing relief and rescue activities in the quake-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the concerned departments to provide immediate support in the ongoing relief and rescue activities in the quake-hit areas.

The prime minister was grieved over the losses in the quake-hit areas, PM office media wing in a press release said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a number of people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries in a 5.8 intensity earthquake that hit different parts of the country, badly affecting Mirpur area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.