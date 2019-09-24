Prime Minister directs concerned departments for immediate relief in quake-hit areas

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:05 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the concerned departments to provide immediate support in the ongoing relief activities in the quake-hit areas
The prime minister was grieved over the losses in the quake-hit areas, PM office media wing in a press release said.
He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to expedite relief activities in the affected areas.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a number of people lost their lives while several others sustained injuriesin a 5.8 intensity earthquake that hit different parts of the country, badlyaffecting Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.