UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs Devising Emergency Plan To Reduce Load-shedding: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to reduce load-shedding: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed devising of an emergency plan in 24 hours to reduce power load-shedding in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed devising of an emergency plan in 24 hours to reduce power load-shedding in the country.

The prime minister ordered the Committee of Ministers on Energy, Petroleum and Finance to submit a workable plan, she said in a series of posts on her Twitter handle.

"We will effectively implement the plan for gradual reduction in the load-shedding," the minister said.

She said the prime minister chaired a five-hour long meeting, in which he was briefed in detail on the overall energy situation in the country, and the obstacles in power supply to the industry and domestic consumers The PM directed the ministers concerned to create a balance in the supply of electricity to the industrial sector and the domestic consumers, and devise such a plan after whose implementation the people should realise reduction in the load-shedding, she added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Twitter Industry

Recent Stories

Marriyum tells Imran to contain his 'Shehbazophobi ..

Marriyum tells Imran to contain his 'Shehbazophobia', wait till 2023 silently

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firin ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firing incident

3 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to complete s ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to complete surface water treatment project ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister decides to abolish petrol allowance ..

Chief Minister decides to abolish petrol allowance for cabinet members

3 minutes ago
 Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.