Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to reduce load-shedding: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed devising of an emergency plan in 24 hours to reduce power load-shedding in the country.

The prime minister ordered the Committee of Ministers on Energy, Petroleum and Finance to submit a workable plan, she said in a series of posts on her Twitter handle.

"We will effectively implement the plan for gradual reduction in the load-shedding," the minister said.

She said the prime minister chaired a five-hour long meeting, in which he was briefed in detail on the overall energy situation in the country, and the obstacles in power supply to the industry and domestic consumers The PM directed the ministers concerned to create a balance in the supply of electricity to the industrial sector and the domestic consumers, and devise such a plan after whose implementation the people should realise reduction in the load-shedding, she added.