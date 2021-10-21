UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs Early Completion Of Tourism Projects In KP

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:54 PM

Prime Minister directs early completion of tourism projects in KP

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned for early completion of the projects aimed at the promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned for early completion of the projects aimed at the promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister, who was chairing a meeting to review development projects in KP, said the government was swiftly executing the infrastructure development projects to provide connectivity with the far-flung areas and accelerate the economic activity.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about ongoing development projects in KP province, besides discussing the political situation, upcoming local government elections and party matters.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, KP Governor Shah Farman, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial IT Minister Atif Khan attended the meeting.

