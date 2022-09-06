Prime Minister directs enforcement of river bed zoning regulations to avert Swat-like destruction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the effective enforcement of the zoning regulations regarding the utilization of land at river bed to avert the recurrence of destruction as had taken place in Swat consequent to the floods

The prime minister, chairing the meeting of Federal Cabinet, expressed his concern over the destruction in Swat caused by human negligence due to the construction of hotels on the river bed.

He asked the authorities concerned to avoid politicking on such matters for the protection of human lives.

The cabinet meeting offered Fateha for the martyrs of armed forces as well as those killed by the flash floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting about the flood situation, including the magnitude of destruction, ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities.

It was told that the floods had hit 6,615 union councils of 81 districts of the country, including 32 districts in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Gilgit Baltistan and three in Punjab.

The NDMA informed the cabinet members that since June 14, the country had received 190% more rains than previous 30 years while Sindh had received 465% and Balochistan received 437% more rains.

The floods had killed 1,325 people, including 522 in Sindh, 289 in KP, 260 in Balochistan, 189 in Punjab, 42 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and 22 in GB. Around 12,703 people were injured, including 8,321 in Sindh, 3,844 in Punjab, 348 in KP, 164 in Balochistan, 21 in AJK and five in GB.

The monsoon rains had damaged 1.68 million houses, 246 bridges, 5,735 kilometers stretch of road and washed away 750,000 livestock.

The prime minister also established a National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) to accelerate rescue and relief operations.

A representative of the NFRCC told the cabinet that almost 80-90% of land would be made cultivable for wheat crop, which, otherwise, could risk a severe food crisis.

It was told that the prime minister had also directed the disbursement of Rs 25,000 each among the flood-victim families for which Rs 28 billion were allocated. Rs 20 billion of the said amount had so far been distributed and the rest Rs8 billion would reach the entitled families within next three days. A 55% chunk of the flood relief cash had been distributed in Balochistan.

Considering the massive losses caused by the floods, the cabinet also approved to increase the flood relief cash amount from existing Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion, and also formed a committee for its fair disbursement.

It was told that the prime minister had also announced Rs 15 billion for Sindh, Rs 10 billion each for Balochistan and KP, and Rs 3 billion for GB for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

The Federal Government had also provided Rs1 million each for the families of the deceased through the NDMA.

The prime minister particularly lauded the efforts of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, who carried out an effective awareness campaign through local and international media regarding the flood-caused destruction.

He said a proper drainage and better infrastructure were inevitable to protect the country against the natural calamities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the ministries of information, climate change, communications, energy and railways, Economic Affairs Division, Planning Commission, Benazir Income Support Programme and Frontier Works Organization for their efforts for awareness, rescue and relief of the flood-stricken countrymen.

