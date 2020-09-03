Prime Minister directs expediting revision of big cities' master plans

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on revising master plans of big cities and submit progress reports on regular basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on revising master plans of big cities and submit progress reports on regular basis.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, the prime minister said the government was committed for the promotion of construction sector as it was vital for economic stability.

He directed the chief secretaries and heads of development authorities to upload information of approved residential projects at their websites and ensure getting the same updated on daily basis.

The step would not only keep posted the overseas Pakistanis interested in the residential projects, but would also end fraud in the name of such schemes, he added.

The prime minister directed to make information about the unapproved projects also available for the general public.

Imran Khan asked the chief secretaries to finalize completion of a digital portal for the construction sector by mid of the month.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, special assistants Malik Amin Aslam, Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Shehbaz Gul, Naya Pakistan Housing Auhtority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider, State Bank governor and Federal Board of Revenue chairman.

The federal secretaries and representatives of ABAD joined the meeting through video-link.

On projects in Sindh, the meeting was informed that 19 development projects were given approval for construction at an area of 3.8 million square feet, which would cost Rs 13.8 billion and generate an economic activity worth Rs 30 billion.

Arif Habib, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and other representatives of ABAD apprised the prime minister about various projects, including low-cost housing schemes by the private construction companies.

They lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and the measures taken by his government, saying the establishment of a high-level committee and weekly review meetings were a positive development.

The prime minister was given a briefing on CADASTRE (comprehensive land recording of real estate) in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, and other measures, including developing state land on modern lines and project of digitalization.

The FBR chairman briefed the meeting about registered projects and the taxpayers' IRIS portal to facilitate the persons concerned.

The provincial secretaries including the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary updated about the ongoing construction projects and transforming the manual system into online service to minimize human involvement.