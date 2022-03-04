Prime Minister directs for early completion of projects in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Planning Asad Umar, and exchanged views on the ongoing development projects of the Federal Government in Sindh and the overall political situation in the province.

The prime minister directed that the development projects, especially those of public welfare, should be completed in the stipulated time.