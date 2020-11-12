UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs For Ease, Acceleration Of Approval Process For Investors

Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ease and accelerate the approval processes for investors and avoid unnecessarily delays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ease and accelerate the approval processes for investors and avoid unnecessarily delays.

Chairing the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, the prime minister said increase in the construction activities would also boost the economic activity.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor to the PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill, and Federal and provincial secretaries attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister said the government was focused on facilitating the investors of all sectors.

The meeting was told that a mechanism for early supply of power and gas to the construction projects had been devised.

The Surveyor General of Pakistan briefed the prime minister about the cadastral mapping, which showed the boundaries and ownership of land. It was told that the mapping was going on in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Nowshera and other districts to ascertain the real ownership of the land, besides helping to get rid of illegal occupation and encroachments.

