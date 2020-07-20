UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs For Easy Accessibility Of Internet Facilities To Students

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that promotion of modern education was priority of the government and directed for formulation of a mechanism on priority basis to ensure provision and easy accessibility of Internet facility to the students and removal of all issues in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that promotion of modern education was priority of the government and directed for formulation of a mechanism on priority basis to ensure provision and easy accessibility of internet facility to the students and removal of all issues in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review promotion of knowledge economy, establishment of research centre on the Seerat of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and different proposed projects for the higher education.

According to a press release of the PM Offie media wing, the meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Attaur Rehman via video-link besides Professor Shoaib Khan and Rashid Khan.

The meeting reviewed in detail, the establishment of Pak-Austrian Fachhochschule (Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology) in Haripur, Hazara, Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) Center, research center for better coordination among industry and universities, easy accessibility of Internet for promotion of education and information technology.

The prime minister directed for early completion and functioning of the Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) Center so that research activities could be carried out.

Highlighting the significance of knowledge economy, artificial intelligence and establishment of center for better coordination among industry and universities, he said youth of the countrypossessed immense talent in the sphere of information and technology and underlined the needto providing conducive environment to encourage them.

