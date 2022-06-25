Prime Minister Directs For Installing Sheds, Water Coolers Outside Utility Stores
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 08:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed that sheds and water coolers should be installed outside the utility stores.
The head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi said that the step was taken to facilitate people who stand in queues outside the utility stores.