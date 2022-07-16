Prime Minister directs for preventive measures to stop spread of dengue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed for special preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue virus in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed for special preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue virus in the country.

He was chairing a review meeting here on the situation regarding dengue virus.

The PM asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to form a special committee to undertake monitoring in detail about the arrangements made by the administrations in 36 districts for eradication of the dengue virus.

He stressed that the district administration had a vital role in taking steps in phases in the campaign against dengue and the staff working under it should be trained so it could adopt modern technical ways to take effective steps against dengue on war footing.

Shehbaz Sharif said in the past when dengue epidemic started, Pakistan successfully tackled the disease and was recognized for its efforts at the international level and this performance needed to be repeated.

The prime minister ordered for all possible steps to make people aware about the disease and ensure their protection at public places against the deadly virus.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Punjab's Secretary board of Investment, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and high-level officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad participated in the meeting through video link.