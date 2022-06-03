UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs For Provision Of Desalination Plant, Electricity In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed authorities to install a desalination plant in Gwadar so that people could get clean drinking water and to put up solar panels so that supply of electricity could be ensured in the coastal town

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed authorities to install a desalination plant in Gwadar so that people could get clean drinking water and to put up solar panels so that supply of electricity could be ensured in the coastal town.

He issued the direction during a meeting here with a delegation of Chinese companies.

He also stressed that Gwadar airport should be completed at the earliest and said that Gwadar port should be made a busy and profitable port.

He assured the Chinese investors of all possible cooperation in achieving goals.

He asked Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to hold comprehensive talks with the Chinese investors and prepare a clear roadmap for the resolution of all issues.

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and special assistants Tariq Fatmi and Fahd Hussain also attended the meeting.

