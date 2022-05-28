UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs For Resolution Of Issues Faced By Chinese Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Prime Minister directs for resolution of issues faced by Chinese companies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed to resolve issues faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed to resolve issues faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding investment of Chinese companies.

He instructed that security of the employees of the Chinese companies should be made more effective.

The PM said all facilities should be provided for reviving the projects undertaken with bilateral investment of Pakistani and Chinese companies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, secretaries of interior, finance, foreign affairs, board of investment, petroleum, power, information technology, railways and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed about the multidimensional relations of Pakistan and China and available investment opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Ahsan Iqbal China Khurram Dastgir Khan All BOI

Recent Stories

KP govt distributes Rs 10 mln financial support ch ..

KP govt distributes Rs 10 mln financial support cheque to 273 minorities' person ..

1 minute ago
 ACs, DMO pay surprise visit to SSC exam centres

ACs, DMO pay surprise visit to SSC exam centres

1 minute ago
 KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift schemes in Kalam ..

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift schemes in Kalam

1 minute ago
 Macron, Scholz Tell Putin About Need to Lift Odesa ..

Macron, Scholz Tell Putin About Need to Lift Odesa Blockade - Paris

1 minute ago
 8 dead, 1,213 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,213 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 minutes ago
 Painting competition held on Youm-e-Takbir at Alha ..

Painting competition held on Youm-e-Takbir at Alhamra

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.