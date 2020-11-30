UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs For Special Division On Border Management

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

Prime Minister directs for special division on border management

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for creation of a special division on border management system under the supervision of an additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for creation of a special division on border management system under the supervision of an additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting on further improving and making the border management system more efficient, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister of Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PM's Special Assistant Moeed Yousaf, and military and civilian authorities.

It was apprised that about 10 different Federal ministries and provincial governments were linked with the border management; however, no central department at the federal level existed to look after these issues.

It was further stressed that there was need for collection of information/data at one place of all those people entering Pakistan through land, air and sea routes.

The meeting was also briefed about the system installed at different border crossings and progress on the border fencing.

It was informed that the closure of illegal routes and control over smuggling had resulted in billions of rupees profit to the country's economy during a period of one year.

The prime minister directed all the relevant departments for timely information/data sharing.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the government believed in secure borders.

Besides securing the borders, he also directed for taking practical steps for promotion of trade activities especially with regard to trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Progress Ali Haider Border Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Yet another flop show but at cost of people lives: ..

2 minutes ago

Baba Guru Nanak disseminated message of peace, tol ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open week lower, pulling back from recor ..

2 minutes ago

Loew meets with German football DFB bosses to disc ..

26 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting to improve tax collect ..

26 minutes ago

Pashinyan Will Not Go to Moscow in Person As EAEU ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.