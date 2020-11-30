Prime Minister directs for special division on border management

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for creation of a special division on border management system under the supervision of an additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting on further improving and making the border management system more efficient, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister of Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PM's Special Assistant Moeed Yousaf, and military and civilian authorities.

It was apprised that about 10 different Federal ministries and provincial governments were linked with the border management; however, no central department at the federal level existed to look after these issues.

It was further stressed that there was need for collection of information/data at one place of all those people entering Pakistan through land, air and sea routes.

The meeting was also briefed about the system installed at different border crossings and progress on the border fencing.

It was informed that the closure of illegal routes and control over smuggling had resulted in billions of rupees profit to the country's economy during a period of one year.

The prime minister directed all the relevant departments for timely information/data sharing.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the government believed in secure borders.

Besides securing the borders, he also directed for taking practical steps for promotion of trade activities especially with regard to trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

