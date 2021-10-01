Prime Minister directs for special facilities for people staying at Panagahs

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Friday for taking special care of the facilities provided to people staying at Panagahs (shelter-homes).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Friday for taking special care of the facilities provided to people staying at Panagahs (shelter-homes).

Since the government was setting an example by constructing the Model Panagahs, philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis will also join the government in this cause, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar, who called on him in PM office.

Managing Director Baitul Maal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar was also present in the meeting.

Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the progress on new Model Pangahs.

The Prime Minister said that the government was giving the training of international standards to the staff of Panagahs.

Ehsaas One-Window Centers being established alongside the Panagahs will help give the deserving easy access to facilities, he added.

The Prime Minister was told that with the formulation of Central Advisory board for Panagahs already completed, a four-member Administrative Board for every Panagah will also be formulated soon.

He was further told that digital monitoring system will also launched for every Panagah within one-week time.

It was told that land has been identified for the construction of specific buildings for four Panagahs. The construction work of these Panagahs will be completed within one year time.

Ehsaas One-Window Center, "cash for work" program for laborers, and the construction of commercial area to economically strengthen Panagas will be part of the Model Panagahs.

Repair of the existing Panagahs will also be part of the project, the Prime Minister was told.

It was further told that the Central Digital Donation Management System for Panagahs will also be completed by the end of current year.

The Prime Minister while expressing his satisfaction over the progress of Panagahs directed to ensure their completion within the stipulated time.