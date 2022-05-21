UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs For Steps To Stop Fire Eruptions

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Prime Minister directs for steps to stop fire eruptions

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday suggested to the authorities concerned to utilize the latest fire fighting techniques and arrangements to overcome fire eruption incidents like the one that took place in Shirani area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday suggested to the authorities concerned to utilize the latest fire fighting techniques and arrangements to overcome fire eruption incidents like the one that took place in Shirani area of Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting over the recent incident of forest fire that burnt precious pine trees in Balochistan, the prime minister stressed that all the latest tools and techniques should be employed to handle such situations in future.

He referred to the use of the latest fire suppression tactics in the United States and Australia, including spraying of wildfire retardants through helicopters.

He was informed that the fire that erupted on May 12 was considerably under control but due to hot and dry weather since May 20 fire had again started to spread.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was in contact with different federal departments, including forest, and local departments and had set up relief camps and offices to speed up assistance activities.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo informed the meeting that further steps were taken to bring fire under control. He also told about the assistance given to the heirs of the dead and the injured.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for compensation to those families who had lost their loved ones in the incident.

He assured the provincial government of the Federal Government's full support to share the grief of the bereaved families and assist them financially, including bearing of educational and medical expenditures of their siblings.

The prime minister said three precious lives were lost in the unfortunate incident and observed that immediate and emergency steps were required to cope with the catastrophe.

He said precautionary steps should be taken to protect forests in Gilgit Baltistan and the Federal Government should ensure coordination between the departments.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that all the stakeholders, including the army, were making commendable efforts.

The prime minister also directed that monitoring teams should be deployed in the affected area and they keep close coordination with other related authorities till the issue was resolved.

He also sought a future mechanism to overcome such incidents and tasked the National Disaster Management Authority chairman to submit a plan within next two weeks after consultation with other relevant authorities.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Marriyum Aurangzeb, NDMA chairman, Corps Commander Quetta, chief secretaries of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and relevant authorities attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Shahbaz Sharif Weather Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Australia Maryam Aurangzeb Gilgit Baltistan United States May All Government Share

Recent Stories

Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

42 seconds ago
 Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

44 seconds ago
 PFA stops production of 13 ice factories

PFA stops production of 13 ice factories

45 seconds ago
 La Liga president calls Mbappe PSG deal 'insult to ..

La Liga president calls Mbappe PSG deal 'insult to football'

47 seconds ago
 Sudan Expands Wheat Cultivation Area Due to Global ..

Sudan Expands Wheat Cultivation Area Due to Global Crisis - Minister

52 seconds ago
 Mushaal seeks UN intervention to prevent Yasin's c ..

Mushaal seeks UN intervention to prevent Yasin's conviction in fake cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.