Prime Minister Directs For Timely Payment To Heirs Of Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday directed for timely payment to the heirs of persons who died in the floods in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday directed for timely payment to the heirs of persons who died in the floods in Balochistan.

He was chairing a meeting after visiting the areas affected by the floods in Killa Saifullah and Chaman.

The PM also ordered that in view of the complaints of the affectees, negligence in providing assistance to the people in Killa Saifullah should not be repeated.

He further said that the medicines and food items should be handed over to the affectees on priority basis.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed that all the record of provision of assistance to the affectees should be kept intact.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo thanked the prime minister for visiting the flood hit areas.

He assured that the provincial government would keep informed the Prime Minister Office about the relief and rehabilitation work, and implementation of directions of the prime minister would be ensured.

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Sardar Israr Tareen, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman were present in the meeting.

