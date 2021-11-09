Prime Minister directs for training of youth in IT sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan here on Tuesday and exchanged views on digitalization in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan here on Tuesday and exchanged views on digitalization in the province.

The prime minister directed that 100,000 youth in the province should be trained for boosting exports in the IT sector.

He also instructed that all possible steps should be taken for increasing production of different crops in province so that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could achieve food autarky.