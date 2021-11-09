UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs For Training Of Youth In IT Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan here on Tuesday and exchanged views on digitalization in the province

The prime minister directed that 100,000 youth in the province should be trained for boosting exports in the IT sector.

He also instructed that all possible steps should be taken for increasing production of different crops in province so that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could achieve food autarky.

