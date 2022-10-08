UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs For Uninterrupted Gas Supply To Consumers In Winter Season

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting here on Saturday regarding the supply of gas in the country and directed that the uninterrupted supply of gas to consumers should be ensured in the winter season

He ordered the supply of gas to domestic consumers according to their needs.

He also directed for formation of a committee to resolve the issue regarding gas supply to the textile mills so that industrial units could get gas on time and increase their production capacity.

The representatives of Sui Northern Gas and Sui Southern Gas Pipelines attended the meeting.

It was decided to keep load-shedding of electricity at the current level.

The PM also directed for further import of fertilizer to meet the needs of farmers in the month of January.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema and other officers attended the meeting.

