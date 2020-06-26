UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs Funds Release For Construction Of Temple In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the ministry concerned to release funds for the construction of the temple in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the ministry concerned to release funds for the construction of the temple in Islamabad.

In a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Members of the National Assembly from minority community, he issued directives for accelerating the legislation process to protect the minorities' rights.

The temple is being constructed in the Federal capital's H-9/2 area over four-kanal land allocated by the government.

The delegation comprised the parliamentarians including Jay Parakash, Shanila Ruth, Laal Chand, Ramesh Kumar and Jamshed Thomas.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Nurul Haq Qadri and PTI's Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.

The parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the problems concerning their respective Constituencies particularly the minorities.

The prime minister lauded the contribution of the minority community in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said it was the government's priority to ensure provision of equal opportunities for the minorities and protect their rights. We had to take the country forward through unity and interfaith harmony, he added.

