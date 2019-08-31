UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs His Economic Team To Focus On Promotion Of SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:37 AM

Prime Minister directs his economic team to focus on promotion of SMEs

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed his economic team that promotion of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must be focused to enable such enterprises to flourish in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed his economic team that promotion of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must be focused to enable such enterprises to flourish in the country.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the economic team at PM's Office.

The meeting reviewed the current economic situation and initiatives of the government to improve the business climate, increase exports, reduce current account deficit and stabilizing the economy.

It was noted that current financial year since July 2019 has commenced on a positive note. Exports have registered an increase and the Current Account Deficit has been reduced by 31 percent.

The international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have restored budgetary support. The meeting was informed that ECNEC also approved Rs.

579 billion for the projects in agriculture, water and infrastructure sectors including mass-transit projects for Karachi.

The meeting agreed to promote dialogue with the business community to seek their views on increasing the pace of growth and achieving economic stability.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Hammad Azhar Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Minister for Planning & Development, Omar Ayub Khan Minister for Power, Muhammad Mian Soomro Minister for Privatization, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPMDr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM Nadeem Babar, SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani, Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and senior officials of the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister World Bank Exports Business Water Agriculture Firdous Ashiq Awan Muhammad Mian Soomro July FBR 2019 Asian Development Bank Commerce Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

41 minutes ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

56 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

1 hour ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

18 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.