Prime Minister directs his economic team to focus on promotion of SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed his economic team that promotion of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must be focused to enable such enterprises to flourish in the country.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the economic team at PM's Office.

The meeting reviewed the current economic situation and initiatives of the government to improve the business climate, increase exports, reduce current account deficit and stabilizing the economy.

It was noted that current financial year since July 2019 has commenced on a positive note. Exports have registered an increase and the Current Account Deficit has been reduced by 31 percent.

The international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have restored budgetary support. The meeting was informed that ECNEC also approved Rs.

579 billion for the projects in agriculture, water and infrastructure sectors including mass-transit projects for Karachi.

The meeting agreed to promote dialogue with the business community to seek their views on increasing the pace of growth and achieving economic stability.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Hammad Azhar Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Minister for Planning & Development, Omar Ayub Khan Minister for Power, Muhammad Mian Soomro Minister for Privatization, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPMDr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM Nadeem Babar, SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani, Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and senior officials of the government.