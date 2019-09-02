Prime Minister directs IGP to control child abuse, rape cases in Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the IGP Punjab to address the rising cases of child-abuse, pornography and rape in the province

Chairing a meeting regarding 'Police Reforms in Punjab' here at the Chief Minister's Office, the prime minister asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan to take strong measures and control such crimes in the shortest possible time, she told the media.

The IGP briefed the prime minister on the reforms being introduced in the Punjab Police to improve its image and performance.

Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Dr Firdous said the prime minister desired to adopt international the best practices available to improve the performance of police in the province.

He also wanted to check any exploitation of women at police stations and directed to give due respect to then as per social and religious values, she added.

Dr Firdous said Imran Khan asked the chief minister to introduce legal, constitutional and structural reforms in the Punjab Police.

Responding to queries, she rejected the disinformation that the government had written-off loans of some businessmen.

The special assistant assured the journalists that she would meet the media house owners regarding uncalled for laying off of media workers.

Provincial Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat were also present at the media briefing.

Earlier, the IGP Punjab briefed the media on the police reforms.