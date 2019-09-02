UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs IGP To Control Child Abuse, Rape Cases In Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Prime Minister directs IGP to control child abuse, rape cases in Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the IGP Punjab to address the rising cases of child-abuse, pornography and rape in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the IGP Punjab to address the rising cases of child-abuse, pornography and rape in the province.

Chairing a meeting regarding 'Police Reforms in Punjab' here at the Chief Minister's Office, the prime minister asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan to take strong measures and control such crimes in the shortest possible time, she told the media.

The IGP briefed the prime minister on the reforms being introduced in the Punjab Police to improve its image and performance.

Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Dr Firdous said the prime minister desired to adopt international the best practices available to improve the performance of police in the province.

He also wanted to check any exploitation of women at police stations and directed to give due respect to then as per social and religious values, she added.

Dr Firdous said Imran Khan asked the chief minister to introduce legal, constitutional and structural reforms in the Punjab Police.

Responding to queries, she rejected the disinformation that the government had written-off loans of some businessmen.

The special assistant assured the journalists that she would meet the media house owners regarding uncalled for laying off of media workers.

Provincial Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat were also present at the media briefing.

Earlier, the IGP Punjab briefed the media on the police reforms.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Information Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Usman Khan Nawaz Khan Women Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

31 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

3 hours ago

US-Taliban deal would see US pull troops from five ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.