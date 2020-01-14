Prime Minister directs immediate assistance for snowfalls, landslides affected people in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and Federal ministers to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the people affected by severe snowfall and landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK," the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.