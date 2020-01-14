UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Immediate Assistance For Snowfalls, Landslides Affected People In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Prime Minister directs immediate assistance for snowfalls, landslides affected people in AJK

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and federal ministers to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the people affected by severe snowfall and landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and Federal ministers to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the people affected by severe snowfall and landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK," the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

34 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

39 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

52 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

58 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

1 hour ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.