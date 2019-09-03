Prime Minister directs immediate police action against big criminals in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Punjab Police to immediately take steps for the arrest of elements involved in bigger crimes, noting that action against such criminals would also desist other anti-social elements from committing minor crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Punjab Police to immediately take steps for the arrest of elements involved in bigger crimes, noting that action against such criminals would also desist other anti-social elements from committing minor crimes.

The prime minister expressed these views during a briefing given by the Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) regarding his department's performance and the overall law and order situation in the province.

Imran Khan minister said that the police force should take such steps, contrary to its typical approach, aimed at facilitating the general public to have access to justice.

He observed that due to failure of system, unfortunately, those people whose duty was to serve the public acted in the wrong direction and stressed upon the need to change this image.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usam Buzdar, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Taimur Khan and Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials attended the briefing.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, board of Investment Chairman Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, and special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Naeem ul Haq were also present.

The IGP briefed the prime minister about police service delivery, enhancement of its image, accountability and transparency, effective public outreach, use of technology, Alternate Dispute Resolution, redressal of public complaints, online monitoring of reforms and future planning etc.

The participants were also apprised about the mechanism for resolution of complaints of overseas Pakistanis, departmental proceedings against police personnel, steps against land grabbers, installment of surveillance cameras, action against criminals, steps to control illegal arms, combing operations, action against terrorists and Punjab police participation in the Clean and Green Pakistan drive etc.

Taking notice of investigation mechanism and use of torture during the interrogation process, the prime minister termed it inhuman and condemnable which required immediate eradication.

The prime minister directed for early implementation of Action Plan on the Alternate Dispute Resolution and observed that it would facilitate the general public, saving them from different issues, besides improving image of police.

He referred to the steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in this regard and said the public there had expressed their satisfaction.

About accountability in police, the prime minister said unless there was a system of reward and punishment, it would lead to maladministration and failure of the system. The increase in ratio of crimes and inefficiency, he said, meant that the enforcement of laws was not properly made.

The prime minister stressed upon extending facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis as they had been sending their hard earned remittances for the stability of the national economy. The expatriates often faced harassment when they brought their wealth back to Pakistan, he regretted.

The IGP further briefed the prime minister that under a pilot project, 50 police stations across the province were being provided with public friendly facilities and the project would start functioning in the month of October.