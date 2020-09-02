UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Implementation Of Supreme Court Verdict On Release Of Under-trial Women Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Prime Minister directs implementation of Supreme Court verdict on release of under-trial women prisoners

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for immediate implementation of an order of Supreme Court regarding release of under-trial and convicted women prisoners, fulfilling the criteria of the verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for immediate implementation of an order of Supreme Court regarding release of under-trial and convicted women prisoners, fulfilling the criteria of the verdict.

The Prime Minister in a tweet, referring to Supreme Court's Order 299/2020, said he gave the directive after a meeting with officials of Ministry of Human Rights, the Attorney General of Pakistan and legal expert Barrister Ali Zafar.

"I have also asked for immediate reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration," he said.

The Ministry of Human Rights had presented its committee's report on 'Plight of Women in Pakistan's Prisons' to the Prime Minister on August 26.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Ali Zafar August Women

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

28 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares her experience about “lights ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s Relief Operation Continues In Ra ..

45 minutes ago

Agricultural sector receives banking facilities wo ..

47 minutes ago

Members of NA Standing Committee on S&T visit NUST

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.