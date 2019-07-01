Prime Minister directs law ministry to withdraw A-class jail facility from public money looters

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said he had directed the Ministry of Law to introduce a legal amendment to withdraw A-class jail facility from those who had looted the public money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said he had directed the Ministry of Law to introduce a legal amendment to withdraw A-class jail facility from those who had looted the public money

Talking to a private television channel, he ruled out the possibility of any deal for both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Under the new law, such looters of the public money should be put in those jail cells where the common men facing the theft charges were imprisoned.

The prime minister said a political prisoner could avail the A-class facility and asked how that privilege could be extended to the plunderers of national wealth. Such people should be sent to ordinary jails just like other thieves, he added.