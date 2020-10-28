UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs Measures For Phase-wise Provision Of Health Cards Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan while terming development of health sector and providing basic health facility to the masses as foremost priority of the government on Wednesday directed for taking effective measures for phase-wise provision of health cards across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while terming development of health sector and providing basic health facility to the masses as foremost priority of the government on Wednesday directed for taking effective measures for phase-wise provision of health cards across Punjab.

He was presiding over a meeting here regarding the issuance and distribution of health cards in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham, Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister further said that the provision of basic health facility to the masses was the characteristic of a civilized society.

The provision of health facilities to the poor people depicted the true face of good governance, he added.

