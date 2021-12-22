Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops yield

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to improve acreage and yield of all crops to ensure food security in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to improve acreage and yield of all crops to ensure food security in the country.

He said the government was focused on enhancing per acre yield of crops by adopting better farming techniques and investing in research and development to produce better quality inputs like seeds and fertilizers.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on Khareef crops in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officers concerned, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised that cotton, rice, maize and sugarcane were the major Khareef crops being cultivated in the country.

Because of government's agriculture-friendly policies, growth trend was being witnessed in the per acre yield of all these major crops.

The prime minister was also briefed that agriculture sector in the country could be further improved by investing heavily in good quality seeds and pesticides, credible research and development, and technology transfer.

Agriculture ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan joined the meeting via video link.

More Stories From Pakistan

