Prime Minister directs mechanism for direct flour subsidy to people living below poverty line

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed for devising of a mechanism aimed at ensuring stability in the prices of wheat across the country and giving direct flour (atta) subsidy to those living below the poverty line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed for devising of a mechanism aimed at ensuring stability in the prices of wheat across the country and giving direct flour (atta) subsidy to those living below the poverty line.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review prices of daily commodities. The meeting considered different proposals to ensure availability of daily use items at suitable prices, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister observed that there was no shortage of edible items in the country, and resolved that effective and practical steps to ensure stability in prices of daily commodities especially in the prices of flour and wheat, would continue.

In this regard, the prime minister directed the Ministry of National Food Security to formulate a strategy in collaboration with other relevant ministries.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar submitted a report compiled with the help of Tiger Force volunteers enlisting ground realities about prices of daily use items. The prime minister appreciated services of the volunteers force.

The prime minister also directed Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam to work out a comprehensive plan in consultation with the provincial governments, flour mills association representatives and other concerned departments over immediate availability of flour at suitable prices across the country.

In this regard, a direction was also given for constitution of committee headed by the minister for food security.

The meeting was apprised that in Punjab province, 20 kgs flour bag was being sold at Rs 840 at 368 Sahulat bazaars. These bazaars registered 60 per cent sale of flour whereas on daily basis, the remaining 40 per cent flour could not be sold out due to lack of number of purchasers.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments to launch, without any discrimination, a full sale drive against hoarders and profiteers with the help of district administration.

The meeting was further informed that from Sindh province more than 8,000 tons of wheat was being released on daily basis.

The prime minister directed Punjab government to ensure availability of flour at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) according to its requirement.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar apprised the meeting that 100,000 tons sugar had arrived at Karachi out of which 25,000 tons was purchased by USC and 75,000 tons by the Punjab government.

The minister further said that sugarcane crushing season in Punjab province would start from November 10 which would relatively bring down prices of sugar. The same process would kick-start in Sindh province from November 30, he added.

\867