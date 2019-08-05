Prime Minister directs ministries to submit one-year performance report to Info ministry for publicity

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed all ministries to submit their performance report to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so that the people could be informed about the delivery by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government during its first year in the office.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Information Ministry and its allied departments, the prime minister said the ministry had a vital role to highlight the government's performance, a PM Office statement said.

Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, Secretary Information, Chairman and Managing Director of Pakistan Television and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised on the performance of the ministry, Press Information Department, Radio Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Pakistan Television during the outgoing year.

The prime minister viewed that the ptv represented the national identity, culture and values which should produce programmes to truly highlight Pakistan's social values.

The SAPM on Information told the prime minister that on his directives, the process to appoint information commissioners had been finalized in light of the Access to Information Act 2017.

It was informed that the government had already announced an interim wage board award while the promulgation of eighth wage board award was in progress The prime minister was briefed that in pursuance of his government's austerity drive, the information ministry had saved Rs 200 million during the previous year.

It was told that the ministry had paid Rs 1.5 billion as arrears of pensions to the employees of the APP and Radio Pakistan besides paying an equaling amount (Rs 1.5 billion) to the retired PTV employees.

The meeting was told that the ministry would soon table a new policy for judicious distribution of advertisements and effectively highlight the government's initiatives for its approval.

The SAPM said that on prime minister's directive, the restructuring of the institutions was underway to enhance their effectiveness.

The PTV chairman also briefed the prime minister on the ongoing reforms in the organization and outcomes achieved so far.