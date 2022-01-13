Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) to pay special attention to addressing problems of people in their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) to pay special attention to addressing problems of people in their respective constituencies.

He also directed the MNAs belonging to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) to further organize and operationalize the party in their Constituencies on political grounds.

The Prime Minister was talking to MNAs Ghaus Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Amjad Khan Niazi, Shaukat Bhatti and Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, who called on him here.

Minister for Planning, Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting during which political matters as well as progress of ongoing development projects were discussed.